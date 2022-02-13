Florida agriculture officer killed in vehicle crash

Agriculture Law Enforcement Officer James McWhorter, 31, was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 95 near the Georgia border Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, McWhorter was on patrol in Interstate 95 north of Jacksonville when he pulled in front of a southbound pickup truck from the median. The truck struck the patrol car's passenger side.

McWhorter, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The four people in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

McWhorter had been with the state agriculture department since 2019.

