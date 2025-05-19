Florida alligator caught on camera 'chilling' in storm pipe: 'What's next...ninja gators?'

The Brief The City of Ovideo recently posted video of an alligator "just chillin" in a stormwater pipe. The gator was discovered while workers were making sure there were no cracks or anomalies in the pipe. Officials say this isn't the first time a gator has been spotted down there.



An alligator was found "chilling" in an Ovideo stormwater pipe while workers were performing a maintenance check last week.

According to the City of Ovideo, footage of the gator was captured by workers from Shenandoah, a company contracted by the city to help maintain the pipes, on Wednesday, May 14.

It was the second time the firm reported finding a gator in the pipe.

"While looking for cracks and anomalies, they found this cutie," the city wrote in social media posts. "The first part of the video has been sped up to show the work they were doing before following the alligator. We aren’t sure if this is the same alligator from a few years ago, but it’s just as fun to watch!

"Also, the pipes are good. No leaks," they added.

One commenter on the social media post referred to the alligator as a "pipe puppy" and another asked, "What's next…ninja gators?"

The city says the "cutie" was not stuck inside. Since the pipes are big, it can go in and out of the stormwater drains.

