AMBER Alert issued for missing Florida girl from Jacksonville

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl reported missing in Jacksonville Monday morning.

Fernanda Arias was last seen in the area of Beach Boulevard and Peach Drive wearing a white shirt and dark pants, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) said in a Facebook post.

Authorities said she left her home in a dark-colored 2-door Honda with a large rear spoiler possibly being driven by a Hispanic man identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

as Jorge Reyes. A photo of Reyes was not provided.

If seen, authorities say do not approach. Instead, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or dial 911.