Florida Antiquarian Book Fair returns to St. Pete with rare finds and literary treasures

The Brief The Florida Antiquarian Book Fair is taking place this weekend at the St. Petersburg Coliseum. It’s one of the biggest fairs in the country, featuring more than 80 specialized vendors. Visitors can browse a vast collection of antique books, rare manuscripts and historical ephemera, including items dating back to the 1500s. Proceeds from the weekend event benefit the St. Petersburg Public Library.



The St. Petersburg Coliseum has been transformed into a massive sanctuary for history buffs and book lovers this weekend.

The annual Florida Antiquarian Book Fair features more than 80 booksellers from across the country, offering a collection of items typically reserved for museum displays or private institutions.

Sarah Smith’s father started the book fair 45 years ago.

"My father was the founding president of the Florida Antiquarian Booksellers Association," Smith said. "It has been a tremendous part of the Tampa Bay area since then. When we talk about antiquarian books, we're talking primarily about primary sources, and so, these are the very first time that a particular idea appeared in print, the very first time that we thought about something in a particular way and published it, wrote it down so that other people could think about it in the same way."

Jeffrey Rovenpor, owner of Caroliniana Rare Books, traveled from South Carolina to showcase his collection. He said the sheer variety of specialties among the vendors is what sets this festival apart from a standard book fair.

"Everything in this huge venue will pretty much be old," Rovenpor said. "Antique books, rare books, old ephemera, old manuscripts. It’s basically just like a huge used and rare bookstore comprised of 80-plus different dealers."

Rovenpor’s inventory includes Civil War-era texts and classic literature. He noted that interest in author Emily Brontë has surged this year, spurred by recent film adaptations like "Wuthering Heights."

For Rovenpor and many other dealers, the hunt for these treasures is a constant pursuit involving estate sales and online sourcing. Some of his most prized finds include American diaries from the 18th and 19th centuries.

"I spend a really long time reading them and writing about them, and then they usually end up in different institutions or museums," Rovenpor said, admitting that it can be difficult to part with certain pieces. "We do collect probably a little too much, so we have a variety of different collections in our house."

Smith says there will be something for everyone at the fair.

"We will absolutely have books on the floor that are from the 1500s, from the 1600s, but we'll also have just reading copies that have been recently published, so you'll find books here from the $5 range up into the $50,000 range, there's a wide range," Smith said.

The fair serves a dual purpose, acting as both a marketplace and a fundraiser. Proceeds from the weekend event benefit the St. Petersburg Public Library.

"We just feel really passionately about preserving these primary materials so that generations after us can enjoy the same access to those primary materials that we have. It's something that's really important that we used to kind of rely on institutions to do for us, but now it's a lot of times up to the private individual to do that, to make sure that these ideas, these written ideas, endure for generations to come," Smith said.

This year’s theme is "Let Freedom Read," in homage to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. There will also be scavenger hunts and live music.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: St. Petersburg Coliseum

Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for students (Cash only)