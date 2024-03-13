Florida Attorney General issues fentanyl warning to spring breakers

As spring breakers flock to the Sunshine State to let loose, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wants to make sure they understand just how dangerous party drugs have become in her state thanks to the rise in fentanyl.

"It's spring break season. All month long, millions of students will descend on Florida's beaches for a long-awaited break from school," Moody said in a video message. "While we hope everyone enjoys a safe, fun-filled vacation, it's important that spring breakers understand and are mindful of the dangers of drug use. Deadly amounts of fentanyl are being found in almost every illicit substance now,"

The Drug Enforcement Administration is reporting lab testing indicating 7 out of 10 pills seized by the agency contain a lethal dose of fentanyl — it’s a 75-percent increase from just two years ago.

More than 6,200 people died after using fentanyl in 2022, according to the 2022 Florida Medical Examiners’ Drugs in Deceased Persons Annual Report.

"Just 2 mg of this synthetic opioid can kill a full-grown adult," explained Moody. "The scary part is that users often have no idea what they are taking and too often parents have found out that just one pill can kill."

Just two years ago, five West Point cadets on spring break in Ft. Lauderdale were among six people who overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine.

In a news release, Moody offered the following tips to help parents keep kids safe:

Emphasize the importance of making informed choices and the potential consequences of substance abuse;

Ensure adult supervision on spring break trips;

Engage in open communication and check in with children regularly;

Establish rules and boundaries for spring breakers to follow; and

Encourage children to share a trip itinerary, travel arrangements and intended activities.

For parents seeking more help in talking to children about the dangers of fentanyl, as well as other illicit drugs, click here.