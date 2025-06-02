Florida attorney general, law enforcement leaders hold news conference in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is holding a news conference with state and local law enforcement officials in Tampa on Monday morning.
Uthmeier will be joined by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, and FDOC Secretary Ricky Dixon.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
