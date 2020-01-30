Florida Attorney General looking into Bradenton woman's death, 11 years later

article

The body of Sheena Morris was found hanging in a Bradenton beach hotel room 11 years ago. The 22-year-old's death was ruled a suicide, but her mother says new evidence proves she was murdered.

Now, State Attorney Ed Brodsky is handing over the investigation to the Florida Attorney General's Office in hopes of giving Morris' family some closure.

“She was very vibrant. Very bubbly," Morris' mother, Kelly Osborn said.

Morris was found dead in a Bradenton Beach hotel room New Year’s Day 2009. Her death was initially ruled a suicide, but her mother insists she would never take her own life.

Osborn is hopeful that the two experienced prosecutors at the Attorney General's Office will produce answers as they re-investigate the case.

“Really, from our standpoint, as a family, she never got an investigation. It’s not happened yet," Osborn said.

Osborn is confident new evidence will prove Morris’ body was moved after she died.

She says marks found on Morris' back are consistent with a wicker chair found in the hotel room.

Osborn says the marks were made after her daughter died. For that to be true, Morris' body would have had to be moved between the time she died and when her body was found, Osborn believes.

“These prosecutors are very, quite amazing and very very good at what they do and I just can’t imagine that they would see things any other way," Osborn said.