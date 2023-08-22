Florida boy died after ingesting drugs while mom was dealing in narcotics, deputies say

A Florida mother has been arrested in the death of her five-year-old son.

Orange County deputies said Glendalis Godreau Torres was dealing drugs out of her home in August 2022 when her son ingested some of those narcotics. According to the arrest warrant, cocaine, and fentanyl were detected in that boy's system.

Glendalis Godreau Torres, 24, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and charged with aggravated manslaughter in the 2022 death of her 5-year-old son.

