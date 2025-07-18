Florida caregiver of elderly woman found in hazardous, unsanitary conditions arrested

The Brief The caregiver of an elderly woman found in hazardous and unsanitary conditions was arrested. According to investigators, the home didn't have running water and the roof and interior walls were collapsing. The elderly woman, who weighed about 90 pounds, appeared severely neglected, authorities said.



The caregiver of an elderly woman found in hazardous and unsanitary conditions was arrested in Florida on Friday, according to deputies.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Melanie Hess, 56, was arrested for neglect of an elderly, disabled adult without great harm.

Deputies said they responded to a welfare check on Friday at a home in the 9000 block of Orange Avenue and found the elderly woman living in "extremely hazardous and unsanitary conditions."

According to investigators, the home didn't have running water and the roof and interior walls were collapsing.

Pictured: Melanie Hess. Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The elderly woman, who weighed about 90 pounds, appeared severely neglected, authorities said. Deputies found her covered in feces and with other signs that she hadn't bathed for an "extended period." She was also found with insects crawling in and around her hair and body, officials said.

The home was infested with insects and numerous cats, which contributed to the unsafe environment, the sheriff's office said.

Meanwhile, deputies said Hess appeared to be clean, well-fed and unaffected by the conditions inside the home.

The elderly woman was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. According to deputies, Hess is currently behind bars at the St. Lucie County Jail.