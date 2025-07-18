Suspect arrested months after Molotov cocktail attack on Lake Wales insurance business

The Brief Lake Wales police say Jason Roberts threw Molotov cocktails into UniVista Insurance earlier this year as part of an attack on the business. Investigators say Roberts is the brother of the co-owner of a competing insurance company in the same plaza. Detectives arrested Roberts in Jasper, Georgia, on a list of charges.



Lake Wales police say they've arrested the man accused of vandalizing an insurance business earlier this year by throwing Molotov cocktails, firing a shot, and spray-painting "Civil War Trump."

The backstory:

According to the Lake Wales Police Department, two Molotov cocktails were thrown through the front lobby glass of UniVista Insurance off SR 60 on March 20, 2025.

Investigators also found the words "Civil War Trump" spray-painted on the window, along with a bullet hole in the wall opposite the front door.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department.

Police say they traced the Toyota Prius involved in the crime back to a company that employed Jason Roberts, who did not show up at work that day and resigned days later.

Detectives also say Roberts is the brother of the co-owner of a competing insurance company in the same plaza as UniVista.

Investigators later tracked down Roberts in Jasper, Georgia, and arrested him on Thursday, July 17.

Mugshot of Jason Roberts. Courtesy: Pickens County Jail.

What's next:

Roberts faces the following charges:

Armed burglary of an unoccupied structure

Possession of firebombs (two counts)

Arson

Shooting into a dwelling

Felony criminal mischief

Discharging a firearm in public