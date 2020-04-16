Florida coronavirus cases continue flattening; 821 added Thursday

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 821 since Wednesday evening as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 23,340.

The number of deaths has reached 668, an increase of 35 since this morning and 54 in the last 24 hours. Locally, Manatee and Polk counties each reported one new death

Of the 23,340 cases, 22,674 are Florida residents while 666 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 878

Pinellas: 530

Sarasota: 260

Manatee: 309

Sumter: 117

Polk: 304

Citrus: 80

Hernando: 76

Pasco: 190

Highlands: 66

DeSoto: 22

Hardee: 4

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Thursday, 3,458 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

The number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

A total of 220,892 people have been tested in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The rate of new cases in Florida appears to be slowing. After reporting around 1,000 new cases per day for the last two weeks, the state only noted 609 new cases on Tuesday and 891 on Wednesday.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

