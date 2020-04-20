Florida coronavirus cases top 26,000 in morning update; 789 total deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 346 in Monday's morning update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 26,660.

The number of deaths has reached 789, an increase of 15 since Sunday evening and 93 in the last 24 hours. Locally, Sarasota County reported one new death.

Of the 26,660 cases, 25,942 are Florida residents while 718 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 971

Pinellas: 604

Sarasota: 289

Manatee: 428

Sumter: 147

Polk: 330

Citrus: 84

Hernando: 84

Pasco: 207

Highlands: 70

DeSoto: 24

Hardee: 4

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Friday, 3,649 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

The number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

A total of 267,957 people have been tested in the state as of Friday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the state of Florida is now postinga list of long-term care facilities that have or have had COVID-cases. The link changes daily, but Sunday's list can be found here.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

