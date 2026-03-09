Missing Bradenton man at heart of Purple Alert may be disoriented: Police

article

Bradenton police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man who disappeared on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Bradenton Police Department, Roberto Ceballos Ramirez, 74, walked away from his home in the 900 block of Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say he may be disoriented or suffering from delusions due to an underlying medical condition.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Ramirez is 5'2", weighs about 130 lbs., and was wearing a white button-up, collared shirt, tan shorts, and brown slip-on shoes.

Police issued a Purple Alert for Ramirez and consider him to be endangered.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bradenton police at 941-932-9300.