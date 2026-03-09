Missing Bradenton man at heart of Purple Alert may be disoriented: Police
BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man who disappeared on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Bradenton Police Department, Roberto Ceballos Ramirez, 74, walked away from his home in the 900 block of Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say he may be disoriented or suffering from delusions due to an underlying medical condition.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department
Ramirez is 5'2", weighs about 130 lbs., and was wearing a white button-up, collared shirt, tan shorts, and brown slip-on shoes.
READ: Man found dead in vehicle, another injured in South Bradenton shooting: MCSO
Police issued a Purple Alert for Ramirez and consider him to be endangered.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bradenton police at 941-932-9300.
The Source: This article was written with information posted by the Bradenton Police Department.