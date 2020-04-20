Florida coronavirus cases top 27,000 Monday; 823 total deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 744 since Sunday's evening update as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 27,058.

The number of deaths has reached 823, an increase of 49 in the last 24 hours. Locally, Sarasota County reported five additional deaths, Manatee and Polk counties each reported two additional deaths, and Highlands County reported one additional death in the last 24 hours.

Of the 27,058 cases, 26,329 are Florida residents while 729 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 973

Pinellas: 607

Sarasota: 291

Manatee: 433

Sumter: 153

Polk: 335

Citrus: 86

Hernando: 84

Pasco: 209

Highlands: 71

DeSoto: 24

Hardee: 4

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Monday, 4,000 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

The number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

A total of 267,957 people have been tested in the state as of Monday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the state of Florida is now posting a list of long-term care facilities that have or have had COVID-cases. The link changes daily, but Sunday's list can be found here.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

