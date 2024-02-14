Florida couple celebrates 63 years of marriage on Valentine's Day, shares advice

63 years of marriage and Gerald and Esther Fulton are sweeter than ever.

"He’s the last voice I hear at night, and he takes my hand and holds it. He’s the first voice I hear in the morning, and he says good morning and how are you doing," said Esther.

It's gestures like that prove they were meant for each other.

"I had that feeling 63 years ago, and I said if I had to do it again I would as long as he’s with me," said Esther.

He knew she was something special the moment they met.

"She caught my eye right away. Beautiful," said Gerald.

However, she needed some convincing.

"He was persistent. He kept coming back every night. I finally said yes, and he walked me home and that was it," said Esther.

They tied the knot two months later.

"Instantly we became friends, and I've told him before if anything ever happened, if we split or anything, I'd miss my best friend the most," said Esther. "We would have to always be friends, no matter what."

They've managed to always find common ground, thanks to a mutual understanding.

"She does what she wants to do, and I do what she wants me to do," joked Gerald.

So when she asked for a house, he gladly built it for them and their three kids.

"We’ve got a lot of ourselves in this house. A lot of memories in this house," said Esther.

Memories Gerald cements in poems to Esther like the one he wrote for their 57th anniversary.

"57 years. It's gone by so fast. Many thought it wouldn't last. But because of you and your pure heart, nothing could ever break us apart," read Gerald.

After all these years, they know how to keep the romance alive and the arguments at bay.

"Apologize if you're wrong and admit it if you're wrong," said Gerald.

Words of wisdom from a couple whose 63-year-old marriage still thrives on laughter, love, and appreciation written in rhyme.

"We have a great family because of you. You seem to know just what to do. There's been lots of laughter. Been a few tears. We've seen a lot in all these years, and I'm looking forward to many more with a woman I adore," read Gerald.