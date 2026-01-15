Florida CraftArt focuses on up-and-coming artists with ‘New Voices in Craft’ exhibition

The Brief Eight up-and-coming craft artists will have a spotlight on their work at Florida CraftArt's "New Voices in Craft." The program is 14 years old, and this will be the first year there is a featured exhibition. The exhibition will be on display until Jan. 24. Applications are now being accepted for next year's exhibition.



Eight up-and-coming craft artists will have a spotlight on their work at Florida CraftArt's "New Voices in Craft" in St. Petersburg.

"Craft work is meant to be experienced in person, not on a screen, and when you do experience it in person, I think you're able to really appreciate some of the maker's marks, the thumbprints that are in there, the tool marks, some of really beautiful textures and colors that come out through the process," ceramic artist Amanda Westenberg said.

Dig deeper:

Westenberg sold her first ever ceramic piece at a different Florida CraftArt show last year. She's using this exhibition to continue challenging herself with the creative process.

"I've been working on a body of work I call ‘Sediment Forms.’ It's really inspired by these forms that are very classic in their look and feel, and then challenged with various textures," Westenberg said. "I want the work to convey a sense of resilience."

Artist Lisa Ramudo is also using the show to build on her skills in the world of basket making. She fell in love with the craft after attending a class where another student showed her how to make a basket during breaks.

"Baskets have been around since people began, so I already feel really part of the history," Ramudo said.

Ramudo has learned some tricks of the trade since taking up the new artform. She uses a pasta maker to cut different sizes of watercolor paper into strips.

"I start varying the pattern that the strips are coming in over and under," Ramudo said. "It looks like total chaos, and I'm just making order out of the chaos."

Westenberg also embraces some of the chaos. While showing one of her work processes, she bangs strips of clay onto a table to create natural cracks. Those strips sometimes become a handle or can wrap around a vessel.

"I'm trying to make these vessels feel like they were challenged," Westenberg said. "There's some areas that I'm cutting away and then adding."

What they're saying:

"It engages my whole brain. I feel like I'm using the creative part, the analytical planning math part, so I feel alive," Ramudo said.

Both artists are excited to see reactions to their pieces.

"If people are able to just take a few extra moments to connect with my work, I think that's a success," Westenberg said.

What's next:

