Florida cranberries can be used to make Jamaican sorrel or your own cranberry sauce for the holidays

Not all cranberries are created equal – especially in a place like Florida.

The Sunshine State's cranberries don't look like your typical cranberry, but they taste similar and are the same color. The fruit is part of the okra family with cranberry-colored edible leaves that can be used in multiple dishes. It's actually native to Central and West Africa. However, it is grown around the world, according to the University of Florida.

You can learn more about Florida cranberries -- also known as roselle or Jamaican sorrel -- on the University of Florida's website or from the Florida Cranberry Alliance.

The plant cannot be found at any grocery store. David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics suggested poking around at various farmer's markets, such as the ones listed on Tampa Bay Markets' website.

If you do find them, you can make a Jamaican sorrel drink or a cranberry sauce for your Florida Christmas.

Jamaican Sorrel

SERVINGS: Makes 6 cups

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup Florida cranberry, removed from pods, chopped (can be fresh or frozen)

6 cups water

4 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup sugar

Peel of 1 orange

3 tbsp. ginger paste

Spiced rum, white rum, or red wine (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place all ingredients (minus alcohol) in a saucepan or pot and bring mixture to a boil. Turn off heat and let mixture steep for at least 20 minutes. Strain mixture and let chill in the fridge. Can serve on ice, and spiked, if desired.

Florida cranberry sauce

The following recipe yields 1 cup of sauce, so adjust measurements as necessary.

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups Florida orange juice

2 cups of Florida cranberry calyces, chopped (Remove and discard seed pods, chop calyces--the red part. I found that about a dozen "berries" yield about a cup when chopped.)

7 tbsp. Florida honey

1/4 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. cloves

1/4 tsp. cardamom

INSTRUCTIONS: