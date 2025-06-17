Florida deputies help rescue kitten found under patrol vehicle
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A group of deputies in Southwest Florida took on an unusual task: saving a kitten that hitched a ride under one of their patrol vehicles.
What we know:
According to a social media post Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, officers with Lee County Domestic Animal Services helped deputies reach under the cruiser and get the kitten out safely.
Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Officers took the kitten to the Animal Services facility, according to the sheriff's office.
Video: Florida deputy, driver rescue kitten during traffic stop
What we don't know:
It's not clear whether the kitten will be put up for adoption.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
