Florida deputies help rescue kitten found under patrol vehicle

A group of deputies in Southwest Florida took on an unusual task: saving a kitten that hitched a ride under one of their patrol vehicles.

What we know:

According to a social media post Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, officers with Lee County Domestic Animal Services helped deputies reach under the cruiser and get the kitten out safely.

Officers took the kitten to the Animal Services facility, according to the sheriff's office.

What we don't know:

It's not clear whether the kitten will be put up for adoption.

