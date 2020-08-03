Florida deputies lasso 'charging' bull loose near highway

Sheriff’s deputies lassoed an agitated bull that got loose near a stretch of highway in Collier County, Florida, on July 30, according to officials.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call for a “loose cow” near State Road 29 in Immokalee, Florida, at around 5 pm. The sheriff’s office said the danger was “high” for motorists as the animal was near a busy highway during rush hour.

When deputies arrived, they realized the animal was a bull weighing nearly 1,200 pounds, the Sheriff’s office said. The road was shut down as deputies on horseback tried to lasso the bull.

“The bull was not happy and was charging everyone,” the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

It’s unclear how the bull got loose, but the sheriff’s office said it was captured and brought home “safe and sound.”