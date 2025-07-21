Florida detention staffer accused of inappropriate relationship with inmate sold contraband via Cash App: OCSO

The Brief A staff member at the Okeechobee County Juvenile Detention Facility is accused of accepting Cash App payments for marijuana vape pens and other contraband for inmates as well as having an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old inmate. The sheriff’s office said Alundria Fuller cooperated with the investigators and admitted to the allegations. She was charged with introducing a controlled substance into a juvenile detention facility, two counts of introducing an electronic vapor device into a juvenile detention facility, seven counts of transmitting currency from an inmate within a juvenile detention facility, and sexual misconduct between detention facility employees and inmates.



A staff member at the Okeechobee County Juvenile Detention Facility is accused of accepting Cash App payments for marijuana vape pens and other contraband for inmates as well as having an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old inmate.

What we know:

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began in October 2024 after an inmate at the facility was found with a cell phone.

Investigators say a subsequent search of the cell phone showed extensive communication between inmates and detention staff members, coordinating the introduction of contraband, including marijuana, pills, electronic vape devices, and currency, into the facility.

While investigating, deputies said staff member Alundria Fuller was found to have accepted payments via Cash App and purchased marijuana vape pens and other contraband for inmates.

Investigators said they also discovered Fuller was engaged in an inappropriate romantic and sexual relationship with an inmate, who was 18 years old at the time.

The sheriff’s office said Fuller cooperated with the investigators and admitted to the allegations.

She was charged with introducing a controlled substance into a juvenile detention facility, two counts of introducing an electronic vapor device into a juvenile detention facility, seven counts of transmitting currency from an inmate within a juvenile detention facility, and sexual misconduct between detention facility employees and inmates.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Fuller is still employed at the facility.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "Investigations of this nature are critical to ensuring the safety and security of both inmates and staff within correctional facilities. Preventing the flow of contraband and addressing staff misconduct are essential to maintaining order, upholding public trust, and supporting the proper operation of the justice system."