Florida employers hope incentives will help fill jobs

Looking for a job? Getting one may not be as hard as you might suspect these days.

There are a lot more jobs out there right now than people willing to take them.

"Most of my members are describing this as the greatest labor crisis they have ever had in their career," said Katie Worthington Decker, CEO of the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the number of job postings last month was 25 percent higher than it was last year the same time.

Since employers are having a hard time finding employees, they are trying to sweeten the pot.

Circle K is offering a $400 signing bonus.

Legoland Florida Resorts is raising the starting salary to $10.50 and hour and offering a signing bonus for people who want to work in food and beverage.

At GEICO in Lakeland, they are looking for 500 new employees and raising the starting salary was well.

"In some cases, over $2 an hour," said Angela Rinella, a GEICO spokeswoman.

