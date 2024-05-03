Florida firefighters battling cancer will receive additional support under new law

Firefighters are at an elevated risk of developing cancer, and now the state of Florida plans to give them the same support for a cancer diagnosis that they'd give for any other on-the-job injury.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say firefighters can be exposed to hundreds of different chemicals that are known or suspected to cause cancer.

READ: 'A lot of uncertainty:' USF graduation weekend comes on the heels of pro-Palestinian protests

And up until recent years, firefighters who developed cancer were often on their own to take time off for treatment and recovery. On Thursday, Florida expanded protections for those first responders diagnosed with cancer.

They'll now receive the same leave and employee retention benefits equivalent to those provided for other injuries or illnesses incurred in the line of duty.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

"That is going to make sure that there's no question that our firefighters deserve the cancer benefits. That there's no area of gray," said Florida State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis. "It's very black and white that if they contract cancer during their time of service or up to ten years afterward, that they're going to have that policy there to give their families the peace of mind again."

According to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, more than 70 percent of firefighter line-of-duty deaths last year were cancer-related.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis says he hopes the benefits change will make firefighters feel more valued for their service and that it gives them and their families peace of mind.