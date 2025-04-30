Florida Forest Service expects busy summer as experts predict prolonged dry season

The Brief Florida fire officials are working hard to prevent brush fires during peak drought season. This year's dry season is expected to last into the end of June or the beginning of July. Polk County is under a burn ban to minimize the risk of wildfires.



Firefighters and wildfire mitigation specialists are working hard to prevent brush fires from getting out of control as the state is in the midst of its peak drought season.

The Florida Forest Service responded to a brush fire along the Polk Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.

"We responded with two tractor plow units and two brush trucks," said Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Todd Chlanda.

Polk County Fire Rescue and the Auburndale Fire Department also responded. It took two hours to put out the four-acre fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though officials say it doesn't take much of a heat source to start a wildfire.

"Whether that be somebody flicking a cigarette or an ember out their window as they are driving or pulling off to the side of the road to answer their phone or text message, the catalytic converter and muffler underneath a vehicle are enough to cause a fire in the grass in the dry conditions that we have," said Chlanda.

Currently, Polk County is under a burn ban to minimize the risk of wildfires.

Officials are prohibiting many types of outdoor fires, including campfires, bonfires and burns of yard or construction debris.

Violators could face fines and potential jail time.

Typically, the rainy season starts at the end of May or the beginning of June, but the Florida Forest Service predicts a much later start this year – the end of June or the beginning of July.

So that means a prolonged dry season and a busy summer for the Florida Forest Service.

"I just urge everybody to use extreme caution with any type of outdoor activity, whether it be barbecuing, driving, grinding or welding," said Chlanda.

