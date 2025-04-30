Polk County detention deputy accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile quits upon arrest

The Brief A detention deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office quit after being arrested for two counts of lewd molestation on a victim between the ages of 12-16. Adrian Felix, 24, had been employed with PCSO since January 2025. Sheriff Grady Judd said, "As a former detention deputy, he was responsible for supervising inmates—he was on the outside looking in. Now he’s on the inside looking out."



A former Polk County detention deputy is on the other side of the bars after being arrested for allegedly touching a juvenile inappropriately.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday evening, 24-year-old Adrian Felix contacted a PCSO deputy who he knew and confessed to her that he had touched a juvenile inappropriately, and he wished to turn himself in.

However, when a PCSO special victims detective spoke with Felix, they said he refused to answer any questions about the matter.

Dig deeper:

According to PCSO, a female witness said that the victim texted her on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., and stated that Felix had been "weird" toward her on Sunday evening, April 27, while she was at the couple’s home.

The victim reported that Felix had touched her thighs, buttocks, and breasts over her clothing, and rubbed her back under her shirt.

Adrian Felix mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the witness confronted him about the allegations. They said he initially denied it, but then confessed to her, and said that he would turn himself in to the sheriff’s office.

According to the investigation, another witness was also told by the victim about the molestation.

Felix was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd molestation.

What they're saying:

"Adrian Felix’s actions were deeply unacceptable and egregious. As a former detention deputy, he was responsible for supervising inmates—he was on the outside looking in. Now he’s on the inside looking out," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Felix had been employed as a detention deputy with the PCSO since January 21, 2025. Upon his arrest, Felix resigned. Had he not resigned, PCSO said his employment with them would have been terminated.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

