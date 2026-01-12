Florida gas prices down across the state, lowest since March 2021
TAMPA - Good news for Floridians as gas prices are down 17 cents across the state, the lowest since March 2021.
According to AAA, we’re below the national average of just under $2.80. When we break it down county-by-county, Manatee County has the cheapest average price at $2.56.
- Pasco/Hernando: $2.60
- Hillsborough: $2.61
- Sarasota: $2.63
- Pinellas: $2.64
- Polk: $2.66
Back in December 2025, Florida averaged around $2.86 a gallon. Nationally overall, Friday’s closing price for gas was $59.12, an increase of $1.80 a barrel.
So how do we take advantage of this? AAA suggests combining your errands and places you need to go to limit drive time — map out where everything is and plan accordingly.
- Drive conservatively: avoid aggressive driving, speeding, that reduces your fuel economy.
- Removing excess weight in your car — every 100 pounds taken out of the car improves fuel economy by one to two percent.
- Pay with cash, then with a credit card; some gas stations may charge more if you pay with a card.
A resource for drivers trying to save on gas: you can find the lowest gas prices by using the free AAA mobile app.
There’s also a saving program where you can save 30 cents on your first fill-up and five cents per gallon after that.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Heather Healy.