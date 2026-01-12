Florida gas prices down across the state, lowest since March 2021

The Brief Gas prices are down 17 cents across Florida, averaging $2.69 a gallon, the lowest average since March 2021. According to AAA, the national average is just under $2.80. The reason for lower gas prices: oil supplies have been steady and demand has softened compared to years past. Global events can have an impact on prices, but there's nothing that indicates that at the moment.



Good news for Floridians as gas prices are down 17 cents across the state, the lowest since March 2021.

According to AAA, we’re below the national average of just under $2.80. When we break it down county-by-county, Manatee County has the cheapest average price at $2.56.

Pasco/Hernando: $2.60

Hillsborough: $2.61

Sarasota: $2.63

Pinellas: $2.64

Polk: $2.66

Back in December 2025, Florida averaged around $2.86 a gallon. Nationally overall, Friday’s closing price for gas was $59.12, an increase of $1.80 a barrel.

So how do we take advantage of this? AAA suggests combining your errands and places you need to go to limit drive time — map out where everything is and plan accordingly.

Drive conservatively: avoid aggressive driving, speeding, that reduces your fuel economy.

Removing excess weight in your car — every 100 pounds taken out of the car improves fuel economy by one to two percent.

Pay with cash, then with a credit card; some gas stations may charge more if you pay with a card.

A resource for drivers trying to save on gas: you can find the lowest gas prices by using the free AAA mobile app.

There’s also a saving program where you can save 30 cents on your first fill-up and five cents per gallon after that.