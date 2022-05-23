Florida gas prices down slightly after reaching record highs: AAA

article

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida has inched down after hitting a record $4.51 last week.

The average price was $4.48 a gallon on Monday, after setting the record on Wednesday, according to the AAA auto club.

But prices are expected to remain high during the summer as many motorists hit the road for vacations.

"Even though pump prices have moved slightly lower, gas prices on Memorial Day are still forecast to be the holiday's most expensive yet," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement Monday.

Jenkins explained the reasons behind the prolonged high prices: "A combination of tightening global supplies and strengthening demand are the main culprits behind this unprecedented pain at the pump. Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be a quick end in sight. Gas prices are likely to continue fluctuating throughout the summer and remain well above year-ago levels."

The state’s most expensive gas is in the West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas, according to AAA. The least-expensive gas is in the Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach and Melbourne areas.

Meanwhile, Florida's average price is remarkably cheaper than the national average, which reached $4.59 on Monday, according to AAA.