Florida gas prices sink to new 2023 low

By FOX 13 News Staff
TAMPA, Fla. - Christmas came early for drivers in Florida as gas prices sank to a new low on Sunday.

According to AAA, the state average dropped 15 cents last week, and was $3 a gallon on Sunday, setting a new record low for 2023. 

The most expense areas for gas in Florida are West Palm Beach/Boca Raton, Naples and Sebring, where prices range from $3.09 - $3.21 per gallon. 

The least expensive cities to fill up in Florida are Crestview/Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and Panama City, where the prices are between $2.83- $2.85. 

To save on gasoline, AAA recommends

  • Combining errands to limit driving time.
  • Shopping around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Paying with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Removing excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  • Driving conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy. 