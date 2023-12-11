Florida gas prices sink to new 2023 low

Christmas came early for drivers in Florida as gas prices sank to a new low on Sunday.

According to AAA, the state average dropped 15 cents last week, and was $3 a gallon on Sunday, setting a new record low for 2023.

The most expense areas for gas in Florida are West Palm Beach/Boca Raton, Naples and Sebring, where prices range from $3.09 - $3.21 per gallon.

The least expensive cities to fill up in Florida are Crestview/Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and Panama City, where the prices are between $2.83- $2.85.

To save on gasoline, AAA recommends