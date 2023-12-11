Florida gas prices sink to new 2023 low
TAMPA, Fla. - Christmas came early for drivers in Florida as gas prices sank to a new low on Sunday.
According to AAA, the state average dropped 15 cents last week, and was $3 a gallon on Sunday, setting a new record low for 2023.
The most expense areas for gas in Florida are West Palm Beach/Boca Raton, Naples and Sebring, where prices range from $3.09 - $3.21 per gallon.
The least expensive cities to fill up in Florida are Crestview/Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and Panama City, where the prices are between $2.83- $2.85.
READ: TPA's future plans focus on going green
To save on gasoline, AAA recommends
- Combining errands to limit driving time.
- Shopping around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Paying with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Removing excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Driving conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.