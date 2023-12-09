TPA's future plans focus on going green

Tampa International Airport has updated its sustainability management plan.

The set of goals to achieve by 2030 is focused on staying "green."

"Ground support equipment is one, which are the large vehicles tugging the plane, taking luggage, things of that nature, electrifying those, so working to build infrastructure to support that," said Eric Caplan, TPA’s sustainability and resilience program director.

File: TPA

Part of the plan is to also equip the rental car center with charging stations for electric vehicles. Some goals look further into the future, and TPA says it wants to be proactive.

"We kind of look at it as, ‘if you build it, they will come’, kind of philosophy and with innovation and sustainability as a focus," Caplan said.

The plans involve multiple airport departments and close partnerships with the airlines.

File: TPA

"We’re talking about potentially sustainable aviation fuel that we’re hopeful to start planning here, EV TOLS, electric vertical takeoff and landing, which is part of an advanced air mobility focus. It’s a big piece of our master-planning now," said Caplan.

The timeline is to achieve these goals by 2030.

