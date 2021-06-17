Florida governor hosting roundtable with FWC in St. Pete

article

Governor Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in St. Petersburg to speak with state wildlife officials.

According to an advisory from the governor’s office, he will be holding a roundtable discussion at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute on 8th Avenue Southeast in St. Pete. FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton and Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton are also expected to attend.

While the information from the governor’s office made no mention of what they will discuss, the roundtable comes one day after the Florida Cabinet and DeSantis rejected a ruling that a proposed road by Miami-Dade County is incompatible with efforts to protect the Everglades.

"This has not been approved to be consistent at all with anything that we're doing with Everglades restoration. I mean, it's not like this is going to happen," DeSantis said. "I mean, they’ve got to go through all those environmental reviews. And so, I think it's premature to say it's going to do some of the things, because I think if some of the things that are happening that are positive do happen, I don't think it's going to get permitted by South Florida Water Management District."

The proposed project would extend Kendall Parkway to the Dolphin Expressway. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried voted against the Cabinet decision, saying it "will harm Everglades restoration and risk wildlife, agricultural lands, and Miami-Dade’s water supply, while not adequately reducing urban sprawl."

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay area is seeing red tide and fish kills along the coast. Blooms have been reported along Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and Hillsborough counties. Red tide blooms are expected each year, but some anglers say it is arriving earlier than usual. It's still unclear if the blooms have been intensified due to the Piney Point leak back in April.

The last time DeSantis was in St. Petersburg was in early May to sign a bill banning vaccine passports in the state and to suspend local COVID-19 emergency orders.

