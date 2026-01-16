Florida governor’s race: Byron Donalds leading candidate for Republican nomination, poll shows

The Brief Rep. Byron Donalds is the leading candidate for the Republican nomination for Florida's next governor, according to a new poll by Mason-Dixon. His opponents are sharpening their attacks, as they try to gain the attention of Republican voters, with many saying they're undecided. Donalds has the endorsement of President Donald Trump, which he said is the "most important endorsement in politics."



Rep. Byron Donalds is the leading candidate for the Republican nomination for Florida's next governor as the midterm election in November inches closer, according to a new poll.

Donalds has President Donald Trump's endorsement.

READ: Florida governor candidate proposes 'sin tax' on OnlyFans creators

"President Trump's endorsement is the most important in all of politics," he said during an interview on Monday.

Pictured: President Donald Trump.

What we know:

A poll by Mason Dixon that was taken last week of 400 Florida Republicans shows Donalds with 37% support. None of the other three declared candidates cracked single digits.

Donalds is the only one who half of respondents recognized in the first place.

MORE: Florida AG Uthmeier says insanity defense must be reformed, calls on lawmakers to act

"We're in a very strong position, but nothing's settled," said Donalds. "You have to criss-cross the state. We've been doing that. You have to go see the voters, talk to them, engage them and ask them personally for their vote."

But, 49% still say they're undecided, which is why candidates like former State House Speaker Paul Renner, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and James Fishback are still fighting.

Pictured: Former State House Speaker Paul Renner

What they're saying:

The knives are suddenly out for Donalds, with Renner saying he's symptomatic of DC dysfunction.

"I don't think he's shown up for work as much as he should and gotten things done," said Renner. "And so, we see a hot mess up in DC."

READ: Winter Haven denies Florida attorney general's accusation of homeless takeover

Collins announced his campaign just this week, and is using a similar tack as Renner.

Pictured: Lt. Governor Jay Collins.

"I have no problems person-to-person with Byron Donalds," said Collins. "I have a track record of success, performance, getting things done."

Who's Ron DeSantis' pick?

There is another giant in Florida politics whose endorsement and political machinery could matter: Governor Ron DeSantis.

He panned Renner's candidacy in September.

"If I were one of those guys, I would say, you know, 'here's how I supported the success Florida's had, and here's what I'll do to build on it going forward.'"

Pictured: Governor Ron DeSantis.

MORE: Governor DeSantis doesn't want 'consumers footing the bill for the cost of power-intensive data centers'

But, he seems to have softened on Renner, especially because he has not jumped at the chance to join Trump in endorsing Donalds.

"I'm not supporting Paul Renner," the governor said in September. "I think it was an ill-advised decision to enter the race."

Big picture view:

So far, the only thing clear is that Trump's endorsement is pushing the polls in Donalds' direction. Donalds responded to his critics by pointing to a staunchly conservative voting record that includes early pushes on parental rights in school curriculum and school choice.

"We believe that as we continue to move forward," he said during Friday's interview, "we'll be able to figure out a way to get together with the governor and bring him on as well."

Pictured; Byron Donalds.

The other side:

While Donalds remains the front-runner on the Republican side, the Democratic side is more competitive, according to the Mason-Dixon poll. The poll shows former Rep. David Jolly has 23% support, versus 19% for Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Of the voters that were polled, 58% were still undecided.

What's next:

The primary for the Florida governor's race will be held on August 18.