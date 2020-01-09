Florida grandmother receives nearly 500 birthday cards from complete strangers

article

A birthday for one grandmother in Palm Beach, Florida was extra special this year.

Katherine “Kay” Slama recently turned 90 years old, according to WFLX. All she wanted was 90 birthday cards, but she ended up with much more. Family members told the Palm Beach news station that Kay has everything she needs and didn’t want actual gifts.

So, they made a request in a Facebook post, asking for 90 cards. They were all surprised when nearly 500 strangers ended up sending Grandma Kay a ‘Happy Birthday’ card.

Kay told WFLX she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of well-wishes.

“I can’t find the right words to let you know how much you’re gonna make me cry,” she said.

Some of those birthday cards arrived from as far away as Wisconsin and Rhode Island. She said she’s read every word of every card – and plans to read them all again.