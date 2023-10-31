Man arrested after leading FHP on high-speed chase in Hillsborough County with 5-year-old in car

article

A man was arrested and faces several charges including kidnapping after he led Florida Highway Troopers on a high-speed pursuit through Hillsborough County late Monday night with a 5-year-old in the backseat.

According to FHP, Raeshad Jamal Hopkins, 31, led troopers on a pursuit on Monday down SR589. At around 9:56 p.m., a trooper noticed a black SUV driving erratically, going south on SR589 near mile marker 7 in Hillsborough County.

The SUV was weaving in and out of lanes and accelerating at times 20 mph over the speed limit. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it quickly sped off as the trooper turned on their lights and sirens.

According to the trooper, the SUV fled to West Kennedy Boulevard and made a left turn to go north on North Trask Street. The trooper completed a U-turn to pursue the car, but it reversed into the front of their patrol vehicle.

The SUV got back onto SR589 where it eventually got off on exit 2B onto Independence Parkway. However, it failed to negotiate the sharp left turn and collided with the concrete wall on the right shoulder.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Hopkins' 'reckless actions' placed the child at risk of bodily harm. Expand

A trooper quickly surrounded the SUV and ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle with a gun raised. The man, identified as Hopkins, had a large bag of a green leafy substance resembling marijuana in front of him and a large amount of cash when the trooper removed him from the vehicle.

Two passengers were also inside the vehicle, a 30-year-old St. Petersburg woman and a five-year-old child. The woman, who was the registered owner of the SUV, told authorities she asked Hopkins on multiple occasions to stop the vehicle and let her out, but he refused, imprisoning her against her will.

Hopkins was charged with kidnapping, child neglect, battery on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, fleeing to elude highspeed, and others.