Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle is necessary for free gas

The Florida Highway Patrol announced an important reminder to Florida residents looking to take advantage of the ten free gallons of gasoline being offered: You must fill up your vehicle in person to obtain the gasoline.

Free gasoline will not be administered in portable containers.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that the state will give up to ten free gallons of gasoline to anyone in need as Florida continues to suffer a gas shortage due to supply chain complications after Hurricane Milton.

