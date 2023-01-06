Florida Highway Patrol works to increase number of troopers across the state

The Florida Highway Patrol has experienced a shortage of troopers in recent years, and there are a number of reasons why. The agency is now working to increase their numbers.

On the interstate and local highways, FHP troopers are often the first to help. With more people visiting and moving to the state, they need to increase their workforce.

"The Florida Highway Patrol has just under 2,000 troopers," said Trooper Ken Watson. "At this point we are looking to hire several hundred more."

READ: Violent crime fell in Tampa in 2022, police say

It’s an opportunity to work across the state, in a position that helps protect the community.

"When we are short troopers, we are short giving people the opportunity to be safe," said Trooper Watson. "What we want to see is everyone who visits the state of Florida to see a black and tan patrol car out there. No one drives as safe as when they see a state trooper. We want to have as many as possible out on the highway."

In recent years, troopers were some of the lowest paid officers in law enforcement, but last March that changed with new legislation.

Troopers now start out at $50,000 a year and in critical need areas like Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties, pay starts at $55,000.

MORE: Unlocked cars become main source of stolen guns, fueling violence on Tampa Bay area streets

"It’s absolutely critical that we get out there and try to be seen by as many people as possible," said Trooper Watson. "The goal is to educate the public and let them know what and what they should not be doing."

Trooper Watson has seen the difference the FHP makes, and he encourages those looking to go into law enforcement to give the agency a chance.

"If you want to make a difference in your community, now is the perfect opportunity to have a career with the Florida Highway Patrol," he said.

To find out more information visit beatrooper.com.