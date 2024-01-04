Florida homes with roofs built after 2015 could be more likely to survive major hurricanes: FEMA report

When Steve Poisall got his roof replaced in 2020, he gave his home a good shot of surviving if a hurricane ever heads for South Tampa.

"One of these days it can happen," said Poisall. "It's always good to be prepared."

FEMA said when Southwest Florida got slammed with Hurricane Ian in 2022, homeowners with roofs built after 2015 were much better off.

That's when building codes went into effect, requiring roofs to be attached to homes in a sturdier fashion, and to have special coatings that stop water from getting in.

"The Florida Building Code is the strongest in the nation," said Lisa Miller, the former deputy insurance commissioner of Florida.

FEMA looked at clusters of homes and roofs that were both older and newer. An overhead of a cul-de-sac shows three homes – ones with roofs built in 1987 and 2010. Both had significant damage from the major hurricane.

But, the third home with the roof built in 2020 was fine.

Two homes in Captiva that were built in 1974 were also looked at. The home without a roof replacement had significant damage while the second one with a roof that was replaced in 2019 was fine.

"It's so devastating to go through a hurricane claim when the winds blow, when your roof blows. It uproots your life," said Miller. "Get your roofs replaced before the storm comes. Don't wait for a storm to get a new roof."

The numbers from FEMA are clear – 90% of asphalt roofs installed before 2015 were badly damaged, compared to 28% of those installed or replaced after.

Older metal roofs fared a bit better, with 79% of pre-2015 roofs surviving without visible damage, compared to just 10% of asphalt roofs.

"I feel like I'm going to live in this house for another 20 years, and I feel like the roof is good for about 20 years if you take care of it," said Poisall.