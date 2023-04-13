Florida House to vote on abortion ban

The state House is set to vote on a bill, which, if passed, would make Florida one of the most restrictive states in the country on abortion access. However, even if it passes in the House, the legislation would still face another legal hurdle from the state Supreme Court.

Thursday marked day 38 of the legislative session and the House is expected to take up a vote on banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The Senate passed the proposal last Wednesday.

The legislation comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, leaving abortion decisions to the states.

Florida’s abortion bill led to heavy debate on the floor last week. Protesters in the Senate gallery interrupted the proceedings several times by shouting in opposition.

Supporters of the bill say it promotes a culture of life and that fetal heartbeats can be detected at six weeks of pregnancy. Democrats, on the other hand, argue that the bill would ban abortion in Florida, in part, because a lot of women don’t know they are pregnant at six weeks.

The legislative session began at 9 a.m. on Thursday and the Florida House of Representatives is planning to take it up if they can get to it on Thursday.

If it passes, the bill would then go to Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk, where he is expected to sign it.

Moving to a six-week abortion limit would depend on the Florida Supreme Court effectively upholding last year’s 15-week law, which has been challenged. It is unclear when the court will rule on that challenge, but it would likely take place after the legislative session ends in early May.

