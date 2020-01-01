Florida is the 26th state to adopt the Honor and Remember flag

For Craig Gross and his family, it's been almost nine years since they got the heartbreaking knock at their door. Two officers stood on his doorstep to inform them that Frankie Gross, their 25-year-old son, had been killed in action while serving overseas.

"Without a doubt, it's the most difficult day of my life,” said Gross. “Tragically, July 16, 2011, he was killed in an IED attack in Afghanistan, and he was killed instantly."

It's a sacrifice that Frankie had been willing to make ever since he was a boy.

"He loved the idea of being in the military," said Gross. "He had dreamed about it ever since he was a little guy."

However, his family never thought that his dream would one day turn into their nightmare.

"They say that time heals, but the person that penned that probably never lost a child," said Gross.

Through their pain, they still have so much pride for their son and the sacrifice he made. That's why the Honor and Remember Flag means so much to Gross.

"When we received our flag, what it said to me was, 'your son is not going to be forgotten,'" said Gross through tears.

The Honor and Remember Flag is presented to Gold Star Families whose loved ones were killed in action. It's the newest flag to fly in the Sunshine State as a way to honor those who gave it all and the family they left behind.

"There's a saying that a solider dies twice. The first time when he is killed in action and then the second time when his name is no longer mentioned," said Gross.

"The Honor and Remember flag tells me that my son, all of our sons and daughters who were killed in action, will not be forgotten."

The flag serves as a silent thank you to those, like Frankie, whose sacrifice could never be repaid but will always be remembered.

"I want them to know that their freedom is not free," said Gross.

Florida is currently the 26th state to adopt the flag, but the hope is that it will soon fly in all 50 states.

The flag will be flown on Veteran's Day as well as any time a Florida soldier is killed in action.

