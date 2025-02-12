The Brief K9 units from across Florida were honored at a special event in Lakeland. The evening was filled with demonstrations that showcased the impressive skills of K9's at different law enforcement agencies. The event served as a reminder of the critical role the dogs play in law enforcement.



Some of the hardest-working members of law enforcement were honored at a special event in Lakeland on Wednesday night: the K9 units.

The four-legged heroes were celebrated for their crime-fighting capabilities, which go far beyond "sit and stay."

The evening was filled with demonstrations that showcased the impressive skills of the dedicated dogs. Dozens of K9 teams from police departments across Florida came together to show off their abilities to protect and serve the community, from apprehending suspects to sniffing out hidden drugs and weapons.

"Giving back and showing them and showcasing what we do day in and day out is a privilege," said Sergeant Sean Finney of the Lakeland Police Department. "Personally, my dog is like my best friend when I'm at work. Other than my family, my wife, my kids, that's the closest thing I have. The bond we have is unbelievable. I trust him with my life."

K9 teams undergo hundreds of hours of training to prepare for the high-stakes situations they face on the job. These dogs are often the first to enter crime scenes, searching for clues or providing assistance in dangerous situations.

"The way they can find the smallest, minute thing that most people wouldn't think of, whether it be a human body or a gun in a school, is critical to keeping our kids and community safe," Finney said. "Think of the importance to keep our kids safe and our community safe – and finding drugs in vehicles."

The K9 teams were celebrated for their hard work, criminal apprehension, and even their forensics skills.

The Lakeland event also provided an opportunity for attendees to meet the officers and their K-9 partners, and to witness a variety of demonstrations, including siren-filled skits showing the K9s in action. The event served as a reminder of the critical role these dogs play in law enforcement, from sniffing out justice to keeping their human partners safe.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through an interview with a sergeant from the Lakeland Police Department.

