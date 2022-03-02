Sarasota deli owner begs Russians to be stronger than Putin as she plans benefit for Ukrainian kids

Olga Klothakis receives support in between slicing cheese and bagging groceries.

"We feel so bad," said a woman.

At Kiev Deli in Sarasota, a glass jar fills with donations as Klothakis’ emotions run high.

"I can't sleep. I’m praying all the time about if they are safe," she said.

Her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren are in Ukraine as war closes in.

"I never think in a nightmare it’s going to happen. Ever," she said.

While the strength of the Ukrainians is strong, she prays it's enough.

"Install a no-fly zone. Don’t be scared. How many people can be killed? If Europe won’t help by tanks, it will be hard for them. Russia will wipe out Ukraine," she said.

Klothakis was born in Ukraine under Kremlin rule. At 20, she moved to Moscow. Today, she has friends and family in both counties.

"To get the information from Ukraine, it’s very important because Russian people have to know," she said.

As Klothakis plans a benefit in Sarasota, she works to get images from Ukraine to those she knows in Russia.

"I take pictures from the internet, which Russian, my friends, I don’t believe them in the war. I send them. Let them see," she said.

She begs Russians to be stronger than Putin.

"Don't be afraid. He can’t put all of you in jail. It won’t happen. Protest the war, which create the Putin. Take your kids from the military," said Olga.

And from her deli, she continues to pray.

"God bless president Zelensky. Give him strength. Save the country," she said.

Kiev Deli is planning a benefit for Ukrainian children hurt or displaced in the war on Saturday, March 12 in Sarasota.

LINK: For more information call Kiev Deli at (941) 377-7427 or visit https://www.kievdeli.com/.