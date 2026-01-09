Florida lawmakers to consider mandatory recess for middle schoolers

The Brief Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would require daily recess for middle school students. Supporters say research shows recess improves behavior, academic performance, and social skills. Recess is already mandatory in elementary school.



A new proposal filed in Tallahassee aims to give older kids a break during the school day.

Right now, Florida law only requires daily recess for elementary school students. Middle school students are not guaranteed free play or social time during the school day.

HB 1149 would expand the existing recess requirement through eighth grade, giving middle school students scheduled time for physical activity and social interaction outside the classroom.

Supporters of the proposal point to research showing that recess improves educational outcomes, increases physical activity, and leads to better behavior during instructional time.

Health and education experts also say recess plays an important role in helping students develop communication and negotiation skills through peer interaction.

The backstory:

In the mid 2000s, many schools across the country began cutting recess in favor of additional instructional time or short breaks inside the classroom.

That trend began to reverse in Florida in 2017, when parents and educators successfully pushed lawmakers to make at least 20 minutes of free play recess a mandatory part of the elementary school day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recess provides students with a critical opportunity to be physically active and engage socially with peers.

The CDC says those benefits are important for students at all grade levels, not just younger children.

What's next:

The proposal will now be considered by Florida lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, the expanded recess requirement would apply to public middle schools across the state starting next fall.