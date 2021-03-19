Florida lawmakers consider reducing role of standardized tests in schools

In a few weeks, children will start taking the Florida State Assessment, which used to be called the FCAT. But not Charlotte Sabin.

She is an eighth-grader at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy. When other kids settle down with the test, Charlotte’s mom plans to pick her up from school and go for donuts.

"It’s really fun," Charlotte told FOX 13. "It gives me a sense of pride to know that I get to set this example for my friends and peers."

Charlotte has been opting out since the third grade. Her mom, Jennifer, is one of the leaders in Polk County’s ‘Opt Out’ movement, and a staunch opponent of the FSA.

"I think it is educational malpractice for us to take an 8- or 9-year-old and say, 'Yes, we know you have 180 days of school, but the only thing that matters is what you do in these three hours,'" she said. "It puts far too much pressure on your children to perform."

There can be serious consequences if your child doesn’t perform well on the test. Third graders can be held back. Students in 10th grade may not be able to graduate fro mhigh school.

Advertisement

READ Florida superintendents seek flexibility on standardized testing for students

Test performance is also linked to a teacher’s evaluation and district funding from the state.

"We need assessment tests to see where our kids are at, but the high stakes part is asinine," said Stephanie Yocum, president of the Polk Education Association, which represents teachers and other school employees.

Change could be coming. Lawmakers in Tallahassee are considering several bills that endorse the idea of standardized testing to evaluate how well a child is doing, but not tie the results to anything else.

LINK: Click here for more information on the 'Opt Out' movement.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter