Florida leaders approved $300M to protect thousands of acres of green space across the state

Governor Ron DeSantis and his cabinet just approved millions of dollars for the environment. It's to protect thousands of acres near two of the Tampa Bay area's most environmentally important rivers: The Peace River and the Myakka.

While factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and lower taxes have driven more new residents to our ever-crowding roads, Florida ranchers have quietly conserved thousands of acres of green space. They said setting aside more green space is the only thing that can save Florida from its own success.

"We know development's coming, but there has to be that balance," said Jim Strickland, a Tampa Bay area rancher and a leader of the Florida Conservation Group.

Members of the group believe that keeping ranch land green keeps people in cities, like Tampa and Orlando, with fresh water to drink and fresh food to eat. Dozens of ranchers have made deals with the state called "Conservation Easements."

The ranchers sell their development rights to the state, and in return, they promise to keep the land in agriculture.

"Wildlife, water, agriculture. That's why it affects all of us," said Julie Morris, the executive director of Florida Conservation Group.

More than 8,000 acres were just set aside southeast of Tampa, with streams that feed the Peace and Myakka rivers, and ultimately the Gulf of Mexico, a clean flow of water that may prevent red tide along the coasts where millions of people live. The state has set aside $200 million for the easements this year, along with another $100 million from the Gaming Compact with the Seminole Tribe.

Advocates said more green spaces saved forever is key to the future of Florida.

"They protect our food security, the places we grow food, they protect our water, water quality and they protect wildlife," said Mallory Dimmitt of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation.

But, Dimmitt and others in the conservation movement worry that land isn't being set aside fast enough to keep up. They're racing to preserve a wildlife corridor so that animals like the endangered Florida Panther can roam and increase their numbers.

Highway wildlife crossings have recorded the success of animals like panthers and bears passing through. The crossings include U.S. 41 and Alligator Alley on I-75 in South Florida and a new crossing under I-4, near Auburndale, in Polk County.

But, millions more is spent on highways for new people than on green spaces that supply people with food and water.

"We need more," said Morris.

While she applauds DeSantis and the cabinet for approving $300 million for easements this year, she said there are applications for nearly 400,000 acres of Florida ranch land. That would cost the state an estimated $1.5 billion.

It's not clear if the state will spend that to preserve land some would say is in the middle of nowhere, but many conservationists said the value of green space in Florida's future is priceless.

