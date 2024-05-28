Mote Marine using innovative technologies to combat harmful blue-green algae

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium was awarded $3.2 million in grant funding for innovative technologies to combat harmful blue-green algae.

The grant money is from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and will fund three projects focused on preventing blue-green algae, which is also known as cyanobacteria. The funding will also pay for water quality technologies aimed at reducing nutrient pollution levels.

"The presence and number of harmful algal blooms (HABs) coming is not stopping," Mote Marine’s Kevin Claridge said. "We're seeing more and more of these over time."

Blue-green algae is a HAB that can occur in Florida’s fresh or brackish waters. Blooms can make the water look discolored and can create an unpleasant smell. It can kill fish, and people and animals who swim in it can get sick.

One of the new products funded by the grant money will float in the water and will work to lower nutrient concentrations, therefore reducing the potential for harmful algal blooms.

"This is innovative technology funded from the department specifically to bring new novel ideas, things that haven't been done before, haven't [been] tried, and take them to scale," Claridge said.

There’s a skimmer bot that will physically remove cyanobacteria floating in the water.

"Basically, skimming it off and then have that chance to remove that, take it out of the water column, removing both the algae, the toxin concern, and also removing some of the nutrient problem that may be in that water body," Claridge explained.

Then there are specialized chemicals that can be used.

"It's a liquid chemical that you would apply to the water surface, say from a drone or a backpack sprayer or an underwater ROV, where you can have a very measured discharge of a chemical to basically knock back the algae," Claridge said.

Field work with these new tools will start soon.

