The Brief Local and state officials hailed the elimination of Nicholas Maduro as the leader of Venezuela. However, many of them have questions about what comes next, especially when it comes to how stability will be created in the communist country. There are seemingly an endless list of questions, including how big the U.S. investment will get, how its oil reserves will be managed and whether a democracy can be created.



Today, Sens. Rick Scott and Ashley Moody held a press conference in Miami and celebrated the end of Maduro's rule, with Scott calling Maduro a narco-terrorist and saying he jeopardized the security of not just Venezuelans but Americans.

What they're saying:

Moody called Maduro a self-enriching dictator who was not the country's rightful president.

"Congress is going to be engaged with the administration," said Sen. Ashley Moody, "We know that there will be briefings this week. We know we will be engaging on not only the historical facts that brought us here, but what's happening right now as Maduro has been brought to the United States and as the people are seeking safety and security and stability in Venezuela."

But, both Republicans, who are supporters of the Trump Administration, admitted that the way forward is uncertain.

"I've talked to Marco Rubio about it. I've talked to the president about it," said Sen. Rick Scott, "They're committed to freedom and liberty. Now, I can't tell you how they're going to get there, but I believe we're going to get there."

Governor Ron DeSantis underscored that point, saying it would be hard to identify a regime as destructive as Maduro's.

"My sincere hope is that the people of Venezuela are going to be able to liberate themselves from the yoke of the Chavez Maduro rain because it has been one of the most destructive rains of any in the Western Hemisphere's history," said DeSantis.

Big picture view:

While briefings are scheduled Monday for members of Congress, several have said publicly that they were outraged that no briefings were held ahead of Maduro's capture.

Democrats are outraged that the President has not only said he will control Venezuela, but that the leader on the ground will be Maduro's number two, Delcy Rodriguez.

He has pledged to cooperate with the US, with President Trump saying he must do so.

Rep. Kathy Castor is glad to see Maduro gone, but she is disappointed the United States doesn't seem to be supporting the former opposition leader and Nobel Prize winner Maria Machado or her wishes that Edmundo González Urrutia be installed.

Instead, the US is backing Delcy Rodriguez, a former Maduro loyalist.

"The administration has a responsibility to articulate a plan and what we've heard from President Trump is he wants to run the country," said Castor. "He wants the oil proceeds, he's okay with keeping the Chavez Marxist in control there as long as they adhere to his will. And the Venezuelan people be damned, their hope for democracy, their hope for just basic food and electricity. That doesn't appear to be a concern of President Trump."

The other side:

President Trump says Machado didn't have the respect within Venezuela to lead it, even though many believe her follower, Gonzalez, was the rightful winner of the most recent election.

And, Castor is questioning how big the US investment will have to be to guarantee security for Venezuela.

Even a Republican member of Congress, who largely supports the president, is concerned.

"Whatever steps are going to be taken, we need to safeguard the political prisoners in Venezuela, but there also has to be a process to get to free and fair elections," said Rep. Carlos Gimenez. "And then the transfer of power to the duly elected representatives of the people of Venezuela. How long that's going to be? That's still fluid, but we're going to get there."

What's next:

Rep. Castor says this has echoes of Iraq, which saw the U.S. try to establish order and a western-style democracy, only to spend more than a decade spending money and seeing American casualties.

Republican members of Congress say they have faith in President Trump and the administration to manage this effectively.

The president has said they will be coming up with a plan to manage the country's oil, but it remains to be seen who will reap the benefits.