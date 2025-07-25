Florida man arrested for performing lewd sexual act in front of children: WHPD

The Brief Winter Haven police say officers arrested Tavarus Harrison after a woman said he exposed himself to her on July 18. Four children then came forward, according to police, saying he performed a lewd act in front of them on July 17. Harrison faces a list of charges.



A man faces a list of charges after Winter Haven police say multiple children encountered him exposing himself and performing a lewd sexual act.

The backstory:

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, officers got a report on July 18 from a woman who said Tavarus Harrison, 30, exposed himself to her after calling out her name.

Police arrested Harrison the next day on a misdemeanor exposure of sexual organs charge, saying the victim has known him since childhood and was able to identify him.

Mugshot of Tavarus Harrison. Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Dept.

Investigators say they soon learned about four children between 6 and 12 years old who said they encountered Harrison on July 17. The children told police that Harrison stood against a wall near their home and performed a lewd act in front of them.

Police filed four additional felony charges of exhibition on a victim under the age of 16 against Harrison on July 23.

What they're saying:

"I am so proud of these children stepping up and telling us about what they saw," Winter Haven Police Chief Vance Monroe said in a statement. "The courage to say something speaks to the values that have been instilled in these kids."