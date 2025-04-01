Florida man accused of opening fire next to Citrus County fair as attendees were leaving

The Brief A man has been arrested in connection with shots being fired early Friday morning in Citrus County next to the fairgrounds as patrons were leaving. Derrius Deon Orr, 23, surrendered to deputies early Tuesday morning. He has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm in public and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Citrus County deputies have arrested a man they say fired a gun last week as people were leaving the fair.

The backstory:

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a gun was fired near Airport Road in the early morning hours of Friday, March 28, 2025.

The incident occurred next to the fairgrounds as people were leaving.

Deputies who were working the fair said they saw the shooting and immediately responded.

They added that the suspect, who was described as a man with dark skin wearing a hoodie, ran away and escaped from law enforcement officers.

That morning, additional law enforcement units, including K-9s and helicopters, went to the scene but could not locate the suspect.

Deputies said they recovered shell casings in the area of Airport Road next to the CCSO Aviation Building.

Dig deeper:

Early Tuesday morning, deputies, along with a K-9 unit, went to a home at 711 West Liberty Street in Citrus Hills because they said they got information that Derrius Deon Orr, 23, of Citrus County, was staying there.

Orr was wanted in connection with the firearm incident from early Friday morning.

Derrius Deon Orr mugshot courtesy of the Dixie County Sheriff's Office.

According to CCSO, Orr eventually surrendered to deputies after they spent a lot of time trying to convince him to exit the home.

Orr has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm in public and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility with no bond.

What they're saying:

"I want to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation. After Orr discharged a firearm several times adjacent to the parking lot of the Citrus County Fair, fortunately causing no injuries or property damage, detectives worked diligently to gather witness statements and crucial information to build the case and make this arrest," said Sheriff Vincent. "Throughout this investigation, the safety of our community remained our top priority. I want to express how proud I am of everyone involved for their dedication to obtaining answers and stopping Orr, who has a history of reckless behavior involving firearms, before he seriously injured anyone."

