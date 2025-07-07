Florida man arrested after dog, 2 cats found decomposing in home: SPPD

The Brief St. Petersburg police say they found a dog and two cats decomposing inside Keith Robertson's home, while another cat needed medical care. Robertson reportedly admitted that three of his pets had been dead for about two weeks. He faces four counts of felony cruelty to animals.



A man faces a list of criminal charges after St. Petersburg police say they found three pets decomposing inside his home, along with a fourth animal in desperate need of medical attention.

The backstory:

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers responded on Saturday, July 5, to a home in the 100 block of 44th Ave. NE.

Police say Keith Robertson, 55, admitted that three of his pets – a dog named Newman and two cats named Mama and Strizzy – had been dead for about two weeks. Another cat, Wolfe, was found in need of help, according to investigators.

Robertson told police that an infestation of fleas caused his pets' deaths, and he was too embarrassed to get help.

Mugshot of Keith Robertson. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

What's next:

Robertson faces four counts of felony cruelty to animals. Pinellas County Jail records show he's being held on $20,000 bond.