Florida man charged in 'brutal' attack on landlord booked into jail

The Brief The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Brian Leach, 69, is out of the hospital and in jail. Leach is accused of beating his landlord, leaving her seriously injured, then crashing his SUV into the home they shared. He faces an attempted murder charge.



The man accused of inviting his landlord to dinner, then trying to kill her before crashing his SUV into the southeast Florida home he was renting, is out of the hospital and in jail.

The backstory:

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Brian Leach, 69, lived in the lower level of a home in Jensen Beach while the owner of the house lived upstairs.

Investigators say Leach invited his landlord downstairs for dinner earlier this week, then "brutally attacked and beat her." She went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Leach then got into his SUV, according to deputies, and rammed it into the house, causing significant damage.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Leach used a knife to slash his own arms before they took him into custody, then to the hospital.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office released an update saying Leach is out of the hospital and in jail.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO says the victim is still in the hospital.

What's next:

Leach faces an attempted murder charge. The investigation is ongoing.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: