Florida man put COVID-19 warning sign on his door to avoid arrest, police say

article

A Florida man tried to deter authorities last week by placing a makeshift sign on his door that claimed he was infected with the coronavirus, police said.

Joshua Price, 28, was arrested on April 16 by officers who discovered the handwritten sign written in blue ink that read, “COVID 19 infected since 4/8/20." Police said they wore full protective gear when taking him into custody.

"Placing a fake 'Covid-19' sign on your door will not stop us from kicking it in when you have felony warrants for your arrest," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Related: South Florida shop makes face masks from alligator, python, iguana skins

An investigation into the suspect discovered the sign was created by Price so he could potentially avoid arrest, police said. He had been wanted on several arrest warrants.

Price was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding law enforcement and violating his probation, according to the sheriff's office. They added there was no indication Price had been exposed to the virus.

"Price has been booked into the county jail with no indication that he has been exposed to the COVID-19," police said.

Advertisement

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map

Read updates at FOXNews.com.