Florida man steals steak, beer before going on violent rampage inside sporting goods store, deputies say

An accused criminal with a conscious allegedly apologized before going on a violent rampage inside a Florida sporting goods store.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Shanluk Diaz, who says he is homeless, walked into a Dick's Sporting Goods on NW Federal Highway, grabbed a baseball bat, announced that he was sorry, and then smashed several glass cases while employees and customers watched in shock.

The incident, which was caught on camera, shows Diaz swinging at case after case before walking out of the store.

READ: Former neo-Nazi accused of killing 2 Tampa roommates enters guilty plea on first day of trial

Deputies say the vandalism was unprovoked.

A Florida man is accused of going on a rampage inside a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Martin County.

After witnesses described Diaz to investigators, they were able to locate him in front of another retail store.

Before the rampage, deputies say Diaz had stolen a steak from a restaurant and a beer from a convenience store.

Diaz was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief.